Red, White and View-A250 on the Mountain!

Celebrate America’s 250th in a way you won’t find anywhere else, high above the city at the Mount Sequoyah Overlook.

Date: July 4th, 2026

Event Time: 5-9 pm

Overlook: Open until midnight

The view is free. The memories? Priceless.

No fireworks on-site, just a beautiful view of the Fayetteville skyline and the fireworks glowing in the distance.

Celebrate America’s 250th in a way you won’t find anywhere else, high above the city at the Mount Sequoyah Overlook.

Join us for Red, White & View: A250 on the Mountain, an unforgettable evening of connection, community, and one of the most breathtaking views in Northwest Arkansas. From golden hour to fireworks, this is where you’ll want to be.

Enjoy food (5:30-8pm) , snacks, and festive beverages available for purchase until 9 pm… and while the offerings will be delicious, the real highlight is the experience itself.

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Stay for the sunset - and the celebration that follows.

To help us create a safe and welcoming environment for all guests, we kindly ask that no personal fireworks be brought onto the Mountain. We’ll leave the fireworks to the professionals so everyone can relax and enjoy the evening together.

Food & Beverages at Family Friendly Prices:

Adult Meal: $26 in advance, $30 at the door

Children's Meal: Kids 13 & under $10 advance 12 at the door.

Meal includes:

Pulled pork sliders, Brats, Hot Dogs, Baked Beans, Mac and Cheese

Your choice of canned drink or lemonade, and a snow cone for dessert!

Ala Carte:

Snow cone or canned drink: $3

Bottled water: $1

Snacks: $2