Reggae Fest featuring Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion

Summer's biggest reggae celebration returns to downtown Rogers on Friday, July 31, as Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion headline Reggae Fest at Railyard Live, delivering an evening of uplifting music, dancing and community in one of Northwest Arkansas' favorite outdoor venues.

The family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m. on the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live and is free to attend. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the show from the lawn, or reserve a VIP table for $34.48, which includes 4 seats and premium seating near the stage.

Since forming in Fayetteville in 2013, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion have built a devoted following with their signature blend of reggae, soul, funk and rock. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Rochelle Bradshaw, the band has shared stages with internationally recognized reggae artists while becoming one of Arkansas' premier live acts.

Known for energetic performances and messages of hope, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion have made Reggae Fest a summertime tradition that celebrates not only the music, but the sense of community that surrounds it.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening, and attendees are encouraged to explore downtown Rogers before and after the show.