Respect Oversight Advocacy Reform for Long Term Care
Respect Oversight Advocacy Reform for Long Term Care
Sunday, Sept. 27 will be a national day of unity, awareness, and action for long-term care for seniors. People in long-term health care are often victims of abuse, neglect, and fraud at the hands of their caregivers. Our nationwide system lacks sufficient accountability and oversight. This event will be a walk from the Historical Washington Courthouse to the Fayetteville Square where speakers, vendors, and community resources will be featured. All participants who want to participate in the walk are asked to be at the courthouse by 1:45 pm. Those who are unable to participate in the walk are welcome to join us at the Square.
Historical Washington County Courthouse
01:45 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
R.O.A.R 4 LTC
4798411900
info@caregiverscaretakers.com
Historical Washington County Courthouse
4 S. CollegeFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4792879517
tad.sours@washingtoncountyar.gov