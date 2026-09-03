Respect Oversight Advocacy Reform for Long Term Care

Sunday, Sept. 27 will be a national day of unity, awareness, and action for long-term care for seniors. People in long-term health care are often victims of abuse, neglect, and fraud at the hands of their caregivers. Our nationwide system lacks sufficient accountability and oversight. This event will be a walk from the Historical Washington Courthouse to the Fayetteville Square where speakers, vendors, and community resources will be featured. All participants who want to participate in the walk are asked to be at the courthouse by 1:45 pm. Those who are unable to participate in the walk are welcome to join us at the Square.