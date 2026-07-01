Respect Oversight Advocacy Reform for Long-Term Care Walk
Respect Oversight Advocacy Reform for Long-Term Care Walk
Walk from the historic courthouse to Fayetteville Square, to raise awareness of the need to reform long-term care in the United States. This will be part of a national walk for long-term care on the inaugural National Long-Term Care Day.
Historical Washington County Courthouse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arkansas ROAR - Respect Oversight Advocacy and Reform of Long-Term Care
479-841-1900
info@caregiverscaretakers.com
Historical Washington County Courthouse
4 S. CollegeFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4792879517
tad.sours@washingtoncountyar.gov