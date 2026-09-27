RESTORE + RENEW: A 5-Day Whole Food Plant-Based Wellness Retreat

Reconnect with your health and wellness goals at this transformative retreat, featuring delicious, abundant, whole food plant-based meals curated by Chef Karen Gros with passion.

Brought to you by the Ozark Center for Lifestyle Medicine, a 501(c)3 advancing the emerging field of Lifestyle Medicine — an evidence-based approach using six therapeutic pillars to tackle chronic conditions.

Discover the power inherent in every bite, every step, every extra minute of sleep, every moment spent in nature, and every supportive encounter with a loved one.