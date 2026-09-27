RESTORE + RENEW: A 5-Day Whole Food Plant-Based Wellness Retreat
RESTORE + RENEW: A 5-Day Whole Food Plant-Based Wellness Retreat
Reconnect with your health and wellness goals at this transformative retreat, featuring delicious, abundant, whole food plant-based meals curated by Chef Karen Gros with passion.
Brought to you by the Ozark Center for Lifestyle Medicine, a 501(c)3 advancing the emerging field of Lifestyle Medicine — an evidence-based approach using six therapeutic pillars to tackle chronic conditions.
Discover the power inherent in every bite, every step, every extra minute of sleep, every moment spent in nature, and every supportive encounter with a loved one.
Ozark Center for Lifestyle Medicine
$1750 - $2350
05:00 PM - 10:00 AM, every day through Nov 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ozark Center for Lifestyle Medicine
8705054619
admin@ozarkclm.org
Ozark Center for Lifestyle Medicine
10 Woolridge DriveEureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
479-343-8978
welcome@ozarklifestylemedicine.org