Revenant - An Art Exhibition by Grace Lindsey Cash, with musical guests Half Power and Craig Colorusso

Grace Lindsey Cash presents a new art collection, "REVENANT" at The Creamery in Downtown Rogers, supported by musical performances by Half Power and Craig Colorusso, one night only on Friday, Oct 30th, 2026.

From the artist:

"Created during a season of profound change, this collection explores the feeling of being lost, uncertain, and somewhere between who I was and who I was becoming.

Through atmospheric landscapes, muted light, and moments of quiet beauty, these paintings reflect the process of moving through uncertainty and finding my way forward.

My faith quietly carried me through the fog, reminding me that even when I couldn't see the way, I was never truly alone.

This collection is about growth, transformation, and finding my way back to myself."

Come for a special night of music and art!