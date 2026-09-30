Rites of Passage – Toothy Traditions

The UARK Department of Anthropology and Predental Studies Program will be visiting the Fayetteville Public Library to teach kids and families about oral health and toothy traditions from around the globe!

At this event, children will be given a “tooth passport,” and each station they visit will earn them a stamp. Stations will represent different regions of the world and will be attended by Anthropology faculty and graduate students, clinical partners, and Predental Studies students who will talk about tooth-loss-related traditions and about oral health practices.

A fully-stamped passport will be rewarded with a goodie bag!

This event is funded by the University of Arkansas Humanities Center.