Rites of Passage – Toothy Traditions
Rites of Passage – Toothy Traditions
The UARK Department of Anthropology and Predental Studies Program will be visiting the Fayetteville Public Library to teach kids and families about oral health and toothy traditions from around the globe!
At this event, children will be given a “tooth passport,” and each station they visit will earn them a stamp. Stations will represent different regions of the world and will be attended by Anthropology faculty and graduate students, clinical partners, and Predental Studies students who will talk about tooth-loss-related traditions and about oral health practices.
A fully-stamped passport will be rewarded with a goodie bag!
This event is funded by the University of Arkansas Humanities Center.
Fayetteville Public Library - Walmart Story Time Room (1st Floor)
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arkansas Department of Anthropology, Predental Studies Program, and Humanities Center
479-215-6261
kspaul@uark.edu
Fayetteville Public Library - Walmart Story Time Room (1st Floor)
401 West Mountain StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000
questions@faylib.org