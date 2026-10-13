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Safe Space. Successful Learning. Switching to online learning after school started

Safe Space. Successful Learning. Switching to online learning after school started

A student cannot thrive academically if they are not learning in the right environment. Join us during National Bullying Prevention Month to learn how online school can provide a safe and supportive learning experience that helps students focus on what matters most: their success. Discover how K12-powered online schools work, what daily learning looks like, and how families can switch during the current school year. Don’t wait, and make this school year a great one.

Virtual
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Stride K12
https://www.k12.com/
Virtual
https://attend.bentonvillelibrary.org/event/7876616