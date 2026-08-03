Save a Life Concert
Save a Life Concert
The 3rd Annual Save a Life Concert is a free, family-friendly community event held during National Recovery Month that brings people together through live music, food, activities, and prevention resources. The event promotes hope, mental wellness, and substance misuse prevention while connecting individuals and families with local organizations and support services. The concert features local musicians, free food, giveaways and a fun kids play zone.
Riverfront Amphitheater
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Harbor House, Inc. Prevention Programs
4796595549
kpriest@recoveryhhi.org
Riverfront Amphitheater
121 Riverfront Dr.Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
4794629132
director@mainstreetfs.org