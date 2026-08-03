© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Save a Life Concert

Save a Life Concert

The 3rd Annual Save a Life Concert is a free, family-friendly community event held during National Recovery Month that brings people together through live music, food, activities, and prevention resources. The event promotes hope, mental wellness, and substance misuse prevention while connecting individuals and families with local organizations and support services. The concert features local musicians, free food, giveaways and a fun kids play zone.

Riverfront Amphitheater
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harbor House, Inc. Prevention Programs
4796595549
kpriest@recoveryhhi.org
www.recoveryhhi.org
Riverfront Amphitheater
121 Riverfront Dr.
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
4794629132
director@mainstreetfs.org