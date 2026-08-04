Sayonara Summer: A Free Film Screening with NWA Film Club

Cap off your summer with a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience at Mount Sequoyah.

NWA Film Club brings the cult classic The Legend of the Stardust Brothers to Clapp Auditorium for a free outdoor screening under the stars. This wildly entertaining 1980s Japanese musical follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of a fictional pop band in a film that is equal parts campy, chaotic, and completely unforgettable.

Saturday August 8th, 2026 | Doors open at 7:00 PM. Film Starts at 8:00 PM.

Grab a spot, settle in, and get ready for something unlike anything you have seen before. The film begins at 8:00 PM.

Snacks, popcorn, candy, sodas, and adult beverages will be available for a suggested donation to help cover NWA Film Club costs and support Mount Sequoyah’s free community programming.

Free to attend. All are welcome.