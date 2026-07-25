Sean Harrison Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Sean Harrison is a well-traveled, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter from Fayetteville, Arkansas. His 2020 debut album “Halfway From Nashville” cemented his reputation as a witty, insightful Southern songwriter whose quirky, self-mocking songs explore the average guy’s stumbles and struggles through American life. His style crisscrosses boundaries of Americana, combining influences from Folk, Country, Rock and Blues.

Harrison’s second full-length album – “Ghastly Love (And Other Dubious Tales)” -- explores deeper connections into the root-sounds and modern expressions of the Americana genre. With guest artists including Gurf Morlix and Earl Cate, the album released in April 2025.

Songs Sean wrote and produced for Milton Patton in 2015 climbed several Billboard Charts including a high mark of #50 on the Top 200 Country Album chart, and #6 on Heatseekers South Central regional chart for independent artists; music videos from that album gained more than 10 million views, that year; one song was featured in the film ADDicted (2015).

Sean came by his writing and storytelling style naturally. He was born in Nashville and raised mostly in Arkansas, where he grew up in the literary home of the late novelist/screenwriter William Harrison, probably best known for writing the cult-classic movie “Rollerball.” The elder Harrison taught creative writing at the University of Arkansas, which put Sean in frequent company of numerous talented writing students and visiting writers. It also connected him to a lively college campus during the turbulent cultural renaissance of the late 1960s. Sean lived some years in Europe, then Texas, with a lot of traveling and finally back home to Fayetteville. “I have busked in London, Bath, Paris, Florence and Venice, southern Spain and other parts of Europe, New York City, Dallas/Ft. Worth,” Sean said. “It’s only looking back that I can appreciate where I’ve been.”

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