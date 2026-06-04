Second Saturday: Art & Nature
Second Saturday: Art & Nature
About Event
Head over to Crystal Bridges for Second Saturday, a fun-filled day dedicated to uplifting our cultural and artistic pillars! This month, we’re inviting you to explore the natural world with in-gallery activities for all ages. Kick off your afternoon in the galleries with a hands-on Art Cart activation at 1:00 pm inspired by the dazzling Mountain Landscape (Root Memorial Window) Tiffany window.
In the Commons of our new expansion, Tiffany window conservator Ariana Makau will give a special presentation on the conservation and restoration of our extraordinary stained-glass window.
Admission
Free
This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!
Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org