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Second Saturday: Art & Nature

Second Saturday: Art & Nature

About Event
Head over to Crystal Bridges for Second Saturday, a fun-filled day dedicated to uplifting our cultural and artistic pillars! This month, we’re inviting you to explore the natural world with in-gallery activities for all ages. Kick off your afternoon in the galleries with a hands-on Art Cart activation at 1:00 pm inspired by the dazzling Mountain Landscape (Root Memorial Window) Tiffany window.

In the Commons of our new expansion, Tiffany window conservator Ariana Makau will give a special presentation on the conservation and restoration of our extraordinary stained-glass window.

Admission
Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!

Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/