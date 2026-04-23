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Senior Smart Talk - Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond

Senior Smart Talk - Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond

A free educational seminar; this month's topic is Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond. Join us and local professional panelists to learn and connect.

Bentonville First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
lighthousegroupnwa.com/senior-seminars-events-arkansas/
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
201 NW 2nd Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
(479)-273-2712
info@fumcbentonville.org
https://www.fumcbentonville.org/