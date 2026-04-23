Senior Smart Talk - Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond
Senior Smart Talk - Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond
A free educational seminar; this month's topic is Aging & The Mind: Anxiety, Depression, Loneliness, & Beyond. Join us and local professional panelists to learn and connect.
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
201 NW 2nd StreetBentonville, Arkansas 72712
(479)-273-2712
info@fumcbentonville.org