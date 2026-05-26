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Senior Smart Talk Let's Talk: Cannabis & The Aging Body - A Practical Conversation

Senior Smart Talk Let's Talk: Cannabis & The Aging Body - A Practical Conversation

Senior Smart Talk is a free educational seminar with local professionals participating as the panelists. This month's topic addresses how seniors can learn more how, legally & safely, marijuana can be a useful tool in pain management, anxiety, & sleep.

Bentonville First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
lighthousegroupnwa.com/senior-seminars-events-arkansas/
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
201 NW 2nd Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
(479)-273-2712
info@fumcbentonville.org
https://www.fumcbentonville.org/