Senior Smart Talk Let's Talk: Cannabis & The Aging Body - A Practical Conversation
Senior Smart Talk Let's Talk: Cannabis & The Aging Body - A Practical Conversation
Senior Smart Talk is a free educational seminar with local professionals participating as the panelists. This month's topic addresses how seniors can learn more how, legally & safely, marijuana can be a useful tool in pain management, anxiety, & sleep.
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
201 NW 2nd StreetBentonville, Arkansas 72712
(479)-273-2712
info@fumcbentonville.org