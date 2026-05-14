Silent Disco - Bad Bunny Edition

Grab a glow necklace, headphones, a snack, and a cold drink and meet us outside at The Overlook! The ultimate carnival en el barrio.

Un Verano en la Terraza - (A Summer on the Deck)

One Deck, One Beat, All Benito

A mix of Bad Bunny’s Greatest Hits (High-energy Reggaeton) , and Caribbean Rhythms (Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata that influenced him). EliteBeats DJ’s are bringing the island vibes to The Overlook deck with a single, curated Bad Bunny setlist for all ages.

Love the music, skip the ear ringing!

Our Silent Disco is the perfect night out for everyone because you control the volume. Whether you have little ones with sensitive ears or you just want to have a conversation without shouting, the adjustable headphones make it a comfortable, safe environment for every age. No loud speakers, no ringing ears—just pure vibes under the stars.

Safe. Sound. Seamless.

Volume Control: Every headset has its own volume dial. Turn it up to dance, or down to chill.

Instant Quiet: Need a break? Just slide the headphones off. The deck stays peaceful and conversation-friendly.

Sensory Friendly: A great option for kids who love to dance but find traditional concerts or parties overwhelming.

Ven a brillar.

Grab a glow necklace, a snack, and a cold drink (mocktails for the kids, cocktails for the big bunnies!) and meet us under the stars. Enjoy the best sunset view in Fayetteville!