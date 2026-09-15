Single-Day Workshop | Spooky Masks
Single-Day Workshop | Spooky Masks
Stop by and create your own spooky masks! Whether it's to wear for Trick Art Treat or during Halloween, you can craft a mask that is spooky or sweet!
Tickets are $20 ($15/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Be an Early bird: $5 off if you register before September 10th.
Crystal Bridges
$20 ($15/members)
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org