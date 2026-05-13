Singles Night | Blind Date Live!

Ready to meet someone unexpected and unforgettable? Blind Date Live! flips blind dating on its head with a live, interactive twist that adds performance, surprise, and real-time connection to the classic dating format.

In this fast-paced social experience, singles will take the stage, blindfolded, as they connect for a blind date on stage – all guided by the charismatic Host Queenie Be. Instead of swiping or small talk in corners, you’ll be part of a lively crowd cheering on authentic moments, genuine conversations, and maybe even sparks. The question is: will they THUMBS UP or THUMBS DOWN on another date?

Think you can charm with just a smile and your words? Come find out.

Free, no tickets required.

Open to all 21+, all sexualities, and all gender identities.

HOW IT WORKS

Sign up to participate by filling out the form HERE by JUNE 14th. [FORM LINK COMING SOON]

Selected participants will be notified before the event.

At the event, participants rotate through blindfolded speed dates.

Each round features playful prompts designed to spark real connection.

The live audience adds energy, support, and a bit of delightful chaos.

At the end, matches can opt into follow-ups based on mutual interest.

Whether you’re ready to mingle, curious about live connection formats, or just in it for the fun vibes, Blind Date Live! is your chance to meet new people in a refreshing, joyful, and community-centered setting.

Gather your friends, bring your best self, and let the chemistry unfold—on stage.