Singles Night | Glow Ghoul Party

Turn down the lights and turn up the thrills at the Glow Ghoul Party, a festive singles and social event hosted by Queenie Connects. This is your night to meet new people, make friends, and embrace all the fun (and frights!) of Halloween.

The room will be lit with glowing blacklights, setting the scene for a playful, color-coded way to connect. Guests are invited to wear a color that signals what they are seeking: whether it’s romance, friendship, or a little mystery. Add a little glow, grab a spooky cocktail, hit the dance floor, and let the music, costumes, and atmosphere bring the night to life.

With fun music, drinks, and a spirited crowd, Glow Ghoul Party is designed to break the ice without pressure. Come solo or with friends, and enjoy a night of mingling, movement, and glowing Halloween energy.

Free, no tickets required.

Open to all 21+, all sexualities, and all gender identities.