Snapology Robotics - GameBots @ Springdale Rec Center

In this game-focused robotics program, your engineer will explore the basics of robotics while playing some really awesome games with and against their classmates! While working with a partner to complete various challenges, your student will be taught how to effectively utilize sensors, how different mechanical components work in their robots, and how programming is a challenging but rewarding skill that they can master with just a little practice. We will support them in the development of their coding and building skills and inspire them with creative building challenges and awesome games!

This will become an afterschool reoccurring series, so be on the lookout for more information. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Class will be held in the Upstairs Classroom at the Springdale Recreation Center:

1906 Cambridge St, Springdale, AR 72762

Reach out to fayettevillear@snapology.com or call/text (479) 274-0518 if you have any questions.