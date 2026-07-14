Soggy Doggy
Soggy Doggy
Dog only swim benefitting Friends of Prairie Grove Pound.. (501c3 tax free charity) volunteer run. Also supporting low cost spay-neuter cat clinic and low cost dog voucher program.
Vendors, pup cups, shaved ice, silent auction .
Fun for the family and their dogs. Dogs must be spayed-neutered, up to date on shots, friendly not younger than 6 months.
Prairie Grove Aquatic Park
$10/ dog.. humans free!
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Prairie Grove Pound
4797130276
jimglover@hotmail.com