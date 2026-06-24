Splash Day
Splash Day
About Event
Get ready to splash into summer at the brand‑new Splash Pad!
Join us for a high-energy day packed with hands-on artmaking, music, games, and nonstop fun for the whole family. Cool off, get creative, and celebrate the season in the most refreshing way possible—this is one summer party you won’t want to miss!
Free, no tickets required.
What to bring: Swimsuits, towels, and water shoes are recommended so you can jump right in and enjoy the fun.
Admission
Free
This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!
Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org