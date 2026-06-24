Splash Day

About Event

Get ready to splash into summer at the brand‑new Splash Pad!

Join us for a high-energy day packed with hands-on artmaking, music, games, and nonstop fun for the whole family. Cool off, get creative, and celebrate the season in the most refreshing way possible—this is one summer party you won’t want to miss!

Free, no tickets required.

What to bring: Swimsuits, towels, and water shoes are recommended so you can jump right in and enjoy the fun.

Admission

Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!