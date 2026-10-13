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Spooky Spectacle: Anthropology Open House

Spooky Spectacle: Anthropology Open House

The Department of Anthropology will host an Open House on Wednesday, October 28, at 4:00-7:00 PM, in Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus. All are welcome!

Step into the sometimes-spooky world of Anthropology and discover what makes us human! Meet students and faculty, and explore skeletons, ancient objects, and ghost stories from around the world. Enjoy family-friendly, educational activities for all ages, with a fun Halloween twist.

Please visit us in our haunted home, Old Main, where only friendly spirits await.

This event is free and open to the public. Small treats (and no tricks) will be provided!

Old Main (1st Floor, Ground Level)
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of Arkansas Department of Anthropology
479-718-3813
anth@uark.edu
https://anthropology.uark.edu/
Old Main (1st Floor, Ground Level)
416 N Campus Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
uark.edu