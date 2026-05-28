Stand Up for Scholars! Comedy Night – We Ain’t Done Wild’n Yet Comedy Tour, featuring comedians Jay “Big JJ” Lewis and Mope Williams from MTV Wild 'N Out !

The show will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Doors open at 7:00pm for happy hour, with the show running from 8pm-10pm. Come early, get yourself a drink, and enjoy the show!

This event is all about raising scholarship funds for Arkansas students pursuing college, career, and vocational pathways and bringing our community together for a night of laughter, connection, and purpose.