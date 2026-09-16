Start with Art (Ages 0 - 5) | Autumn Garden Explorers
Start with Art (Ages 0 - 5) | Autumn Garden Explorers
Join us for Start with Art, a free weekly program designed especially for caregivers and children ages 0–5. Together, families will explore the galleries, enjoy sensory-rich experiences, create art, and connect with other caregivers in a welcoming and playful environment.
Each week features a new theme inspired by artworks throughout Crystal Bridges. Through movement, music, storytelling, hands-on artmaking, and sensory exploration, children and caregivers will share meaningful experiences while fostering creativity, curiosity, and a sense of belonging.
This event is free, registration required. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org