Start with Art (Ages 0 - 5) | Pumpkins & Harvest

Join us for Start with Art, a free weekly program designed especially for caregivers and children ages 0–5. Together, families will explore the galleries, enjoy sensory-rich experiences, create art, and connect with other caregivers in a welcoming and playful environment.

Each week features a new theme inspired by artworks throughout Crystal Bridges. Through movement, music, storytelling, hands-on artmaking, and sensory exploration, children and caregivers will share meaningful experiences while fostering creativity, curiosity, and a sense of belonging.

This event is free, registration required. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.