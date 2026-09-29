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Start with Art (Ages 0-5) | Transportation

Start with Art (Ages 0-5) | Transportation

Join us for Start with Art, a free weekly program designed especially for caregivers and children ages 0–5. Together, families will explore the galleries, enjoy sensory-rich experiences, create art, and connect with other caregivers in a welcoming and playful environment.

Each week features a new theme inspired by artworks throughout Crystal Bridges. Through movement, music, storytelling, hands-on artmaking, and sensory exploration, children and caregivers will share meaningful experiences while fostering creativity, curiosity, and a sense of belonging.

This event is free, registration required. Please register for both the attending parent/guardian and child. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/