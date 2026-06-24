Startup Crawl 2026: Making Waves

Arkansas's biggest startup party rides back into downtown Fayetteville — and this year we're hitting the beach. Startup Crawl returns for its eighth year on Friday, September 25, 2026. From 5 to 9 p.m., the Fayetteville square becomes a walkable showcase of the region's startup community: a curated lineup of emerging companies, unlimited craft beer with a drink ticket, live local music, and food trucks. General admission is free, but please register at eventbrite.com/e/1991789434817. All proceeds support entrepreneurship education through the Startup Junkie Foundation.