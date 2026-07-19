Storytelling Day
Storytelling Day
Celebrate the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service through storytelling. Storytellers will share compelling narratives of U.S. culture and history.
George Washington Carver National Monument
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver RoadDiamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov