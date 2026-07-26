Stout Grove Live at Gotahold Brewing

Stout Grove is a musical duo, sometimes trio, based out of Northwest Arkansas, playing a mix of originals and covers across a variety of genres on bluegrass instruments. Stout Grove features Travis Duncan on acoustic guitar & mandolin, and J.C. Kaufman on upright bass. We have been playing music and writing songs together for over 20 years and have built a strong musical connection & friendship across that time. We are driven by fast picking, deep grooves, improvisational jams, and heartfelt lyrics, striving to create a unique musical experience with every show. YouTube Video Link to the music video for our new original single "Feeling Free": https://youtu.be/YQeAPuDAZF4?si=odL4GB_C3Hd1VtLB