Studio Class | Ceramic Pumpkins

Celebrate the cozy spirit of fall by creating your own handmade ceramic pumpkins in this fun, all-ages workshop! Perfect for beginners and experienced makers alike, this class introduces simple hand building techniques to shape and decorate pumpkins of all sizes and styles—from classic and rustic to whimsical and unique. Participants will explore texture, form, and surface design to bring their pumpkins to life, adding personal touches that reflect the beauty of the season.

Tickets are $75 ($55/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Thursdays, October 29 - November 5. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: Register before September 10th to get $10 off.