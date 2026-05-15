Summer Camp | Ceramics with Fifth Street Studio (Ages 11-13)

Get your hands in the clay and let creativity take shape!

Join us for a weeklong day camp led by experts from Fifth Street Studio. Campers will learn the art of hand building as they mold clay into stunning masterpieces, imaginative sculptures, functional pottery, and more! Your budding artist will sculpt, shape, and glaze their way through an unforgettable journey of artistic discovery.

Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.