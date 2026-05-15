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Summer Camp | Clay & Play (Ages 4-5)

Summer Camp | Clay & Play (Ages 4-5)

Clay and Play is a joyful introduction to ceramics designed especially for our youngest artists. This playful summer camp invites campers to explore clay through hands-on discovery, imagination, and sensory-rich experiences.

With guidance from museum educators, campers will experiment with simple ceramic techniques like pinching, pressing, and shaping while building fine motor skills and creative confidence. Inspired by works in the galleries and the natural world around Crystal Bridges, each day blends artmaking, storytelling, movement, and play in a nurturing museum setting. Clay & Play is all about process—not perfection—encouraging curiosity, self-expression, and a love of making through touch, texture, and fun.

Camp is designed for kids aged 4 – 5. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$200 ($160 for members)
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/