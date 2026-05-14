Summer Camp | Digital Art (Ages 14-18)

Bring your creative side into the digital world!

This weeklong day camp led by published children’s book illustrator and digital artist Chloe Burgett will give young artists the chance to discover the world of digital art and design.

Campers will explore the galleries and grounds for inspiration, then learn the fundamentals of digital art using Procreate, one of the most powerful digital illustration apps on the market. Perfect for aspiring illustrators, graphic designers, or anyone who just loves getting creative, this camp is a great way to make friends with other creative teens and learn valuable skills along the way!

Camp is designed for kids aged 14 – 18. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.