Summer Camp | Fashion & Sewing (Ages 11-13)

This camp is perfect for artists who want to explore the world of fashion and art while learning essential sewing skills. Each day is packed with hands-on artmaking that will inspire and challenge your creativity.

You’ll personalize clothing and accessories with fabrics and embroidery, gain experience in hand-sewing and using a sewing machine, all while creating wearable art inspired by art in our galleries. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to develop your fashion skills and unleash your inner designer!

Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.