© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Summer Camp | Fashion & Sewing (Ages 11-13)

Summer Camp | Fashion & Sewing (Ages 11-13)

This camp is perfect for artists who want to explore the world of fashion and art while learning essential sewing skills. Each day is packed with hands-on artmaking that will inspire and challenge your creativity.

You’ll personalize clothing and accessories with fabrics and embroidery, gain experience in hand-sewing and using a sewing machine, all while creating wearable art inspired by art in our galleries. Don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to develop your fashion skills and unleash your inner designer!

Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$200 ($160 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/