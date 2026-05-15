© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Summer Camp | Puppet Makers (Ages 8-10)

Summer Camp | Puppet Makers (Ages 8-10)

Step into the world of puppetry as an artist and storyteller!
Led by Crystal Bridges’ teaching artists, students will design and build their own imaginative puppets—big or small—while learning the art of movement, character, and narrative. Along the way, they’ll explore how puppets bring stories to life, from playful skits to larger-than-life performances. The week wraps up in joyful fashion with a colorful puppet parade and a lighthearted play, where campers get to showcase their creations and the stories they’ve dreamed up together.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$200 ($160 for members)
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/