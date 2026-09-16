Sunday Morning Free Yoga Basin Spring Park
Sunday Morning Free Yoga Basin Spring Park
Free Yoga in the Park with Crys Busby 🧘
Join us every Sunday, July through September, for Free Yoga in the Park at Basin Spring Park (5 Spring Street)!
🗓️ Sundays, July–September
⏰ 8:30–9:30 AM
📍 Basin Spring Park, 5 Spring Street
Led by Crys Busby, a 200-YTT trauma-informed and adaptive yoga instructor, this class is open to all levels — no experience needed, no RSVP required.
Just bring a mat and block if you have them (a few extra mats will be available for those who don't).
This event is made possible in part by a community microgrant from Main Street Eureka Springs — thank you for supporting free, accessible movement in our community!
Questions? Email yoga4allwithcrys@gmail.com
See you on the mat!
Basin Spring Park
08:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Main Street Eureka Springs
479-244-5074
admin@mainstreeteurekasprings.org
Basin Spring Park
12 Spring StEureka Springs , Arkansas 72632
479 253 7333
eurekasound@gmail.com