Sunday Morning Free Yoga Basin Spring Park

Free Yoga in the Park with Crys Busby 🧘

Join us every Sunday, July through September, for Free Yoga in the Park at Basin Spring Park (5 Spring Street)!

🗓️ Sundays, July–September

⏰ 8:30–9:30 AM

📍 Basin Spring Park, 5 Spring Street

Led by Crys Busby, a 200-YTT trauma-informed and adaptive yoga instructor, this class is open to all levels — no experience needed, no RSVP required.

Just bring a mat and block if you have them (a few extra mats will be available for those who don't).

This event is made possible in part by a community microgrant from Main Street Eureka Springs — thank you for supporting free, accessible movement in our community!

Questions? Email yoga4allwithcrys@gmail.com

See you on the mat!