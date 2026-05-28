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Sunday Night Social: Bluegrass Jam Sesh

Sunday Night Social: Bluegrass Jam Sesh

Join us Sunday, June 14, 5-8pm for an evening of live bluegrass with Ozark Folkways and Bandits on the Run. Open to all -- come jam, sing along, or just soak in the music! This event will be outside on Spring Street in front of TheatreSquared, weather permitting. Bring your own lawn chair. Wicked Wood Fired Pizza and Pedal Pops available for purchase. This event is free, but register at the ticket link so we can have an accurate headcount: https://tix.theatre2.org/32502/33307 

TheatreSquared
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TheatreSquared
479-777-7477
tix@theatre2.org
https://www.theatre2.org/
TheatreSquared
477 W Spring St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-445-6333
intern@artventures-nwa.org
https://www.theatre2.org/