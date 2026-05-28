Sunday Night Social: Bluegrass Jam Sesh

Join us Sunday, June 14, 5-8pm for an evening of live bluegrass with Ozark Folkways and Bandits on the Run. Open to all -- come jam, sing along, or just soak in the music! This event will be outside on Spring Street in front of TheatreSquared, weather permitting. Bring your own lawn chair. Wicked Wood Fired Pizza and Pedal Pops available for purchase. This event is free, but register at the ticket link so we can have an accurate headcount: https://tix.theatre2.org/32502/33307