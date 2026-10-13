Supper Club with Jonathan Stirnweis of Wolfgang Puck



Join us for a night of exquisite food, engaging conversation, and lively community at Supper Club.

We believe great food should be shared, which is why we invite you to an evening where you can connect and share stories over a meal. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the connections we make and the community we build together, one meal at a time. This month’s Supper Club is with Jonathan Stirnweis of Wolfgang Puck.

Tickets are $115 ($105/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

ABOUT SUPPER CLUB

Supper Club is a monthly curated dinner series where you’ll enjoy a thoughtfully prepared three-course family-style meal and meaningful conversations with fellow food lovers. Every Supper Club highlights the talent of a local chef, showcasing their culinary artistry in a way that celebrates our community and encourages connection and conversation.