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Taylor Smith Live at Gotahold Brewing

Taylor Smith Live at Gotahold Brewing

Taylor Smith —a raw, introspective singer-songwriter, ready to unveil a deeply personal narrative. His music has transformed into a heartfelt storytelling style that delivers woeful candor. This newfound freedom weaves into his music, capturing the hues of sobriety, the echoes of heartache, and the weight of loss with unfiltered sincerity washing over his audience with a delightful Southern Funk https://linktr.ee/tay_lorsmith

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer