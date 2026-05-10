Taylor Smith Live at Gotahold Brewing
Taylor Smith Live at Gotahold Brewing
Taylor Smith —a raw, introspective singer-songwriter, ready to unveil a deeply personal narrative. His music has transformed into a heartfelt storytelling style that delivers woeful candor. This newfound freedom weaves into his music, capturing the hues of sobriety, the echoes of heartache, and the weight of loss with unfiltered sincerity washing over his audience with a delightful Southern Funk https://linktr.ee/tay_lorsmith
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer