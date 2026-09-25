Tenant Toolkit: Lease Literacy
Tenant Toolkit: Lease Literacy
Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.
Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.
Here's what to expect from the Lease Literacy workshop:
- Learn how to read a lease
- Understand your rights and responsibilities
- Bring your own lease for a guided activity
We'll see you there!
Crisis Brewing
06:00 PM - 07:00 AM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Fayetteville Housing and Community Services
4799358260
housing@fayetteville-ar.gov
Crisis Brewing
210 South Nelson Hackett Blvd.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479.582.2337