Tenant Toolkit: Lease Literacy

Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.

Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.

Here's what to expect from the Lease Literacy workshop:

- Learn how to read a lease

- Understand your rights and responsibilities

- Bring your own lease for a guided activity

We'll see you there!