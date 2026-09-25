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Tenant Toolkit: Lease Literacy

Tenant Toolkit: Lease Literacy

Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.

Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.

Here's what to expect from the Lease Literacy workshop:
- Learn how to read a lease
- Understand your rights and responsibilities
- Bring your own lease for a guided activity

We'll see you there!

Crisis Brewing
06:00 PM - 07:00 AM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Fayetteville Housing and Community Services
4799358260
housing@fayetteville-ar.gov
https://fayetteville-ar.gov
Crisis Brewing
210 South Nelson Hackett Blvd.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479.582.2337
https://crisisbrew.com/home/