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Teresa's Big Funkin' Birthday Bash to Benefit the Fayetteville Public Library

Teresa's Big Funkin' Birthday Bash to Benefit the Fayetteville Public Library

Dinner and Live Music by the Rodney Block Collective with 100% of the proceeds going to the Fayetteville Public Library.

George's Majestic Lounge
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alex Cornett
4792834441
alexecornett@gmail.com
NA

Artist Group Info

Rodney Block Collective
rodneyblockmusic@gmail.com
https://www.littlerock.com/directory/the-rodney-block-collective/
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W Dickson St
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701