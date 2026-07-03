Teresa's Big Funkin' Birthday Bash to Benefit the Fayetteville Public Library
Teresa's Big Funkin' Birthday Bash to Benefit the Fayetteville Public Library
Dinner and Live Music by the Rodney Block Collective with 100% of the proceeds going to the Fayetteville Public Library.
George's Majestic Lounge
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Alex Cornett
4792834441
alexecornett@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rodney Block Collective
rodneyblockmusic@gmail.com
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W Dickson StFayetteville , Arkansas 72701