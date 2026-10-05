The Fourth Annual Red Autumn Art Festival

The 4th Annual Red Autumn Art Festival is coming to downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas!

Get ready for two full days of original art and creative energy on Friday, November 6th, and Saturday, November 7th, at the Wyndham Fort Smith City Center in the heart of downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas.

This year’s festival is an indoor art experience featuring a diverse lineup of artists from across the region and beyond. Whether you’re an art collector, a casual browser, a creative soul, or someone who just loves discovering something beautiful and unexpected, Red Autumn is the kind of event that belongs on your calendar.

Come explore original work in:

- Painting

- Graphite, charcoal & ink

- Photography

- Wood burning

- Mixed media

- Textile & fiber art

- Glass art

- Woodworking

- Ceramics & pottery

- Jewelry

- Metalwork

- Sculpture

Red Autumn gives you the opportunity to meet the people behind the work, hear the stories behind the pieces, and experience the creative heartbeat of a growing regional arts movement.

📅 Dates: Friday, November 6th & Saturday, November 7th

🕘 Time: 9 AM–6 PM both days

📍 Location: Wyndham Fort Smith City Center | Downtown Fort Smith, AR

Red Autumn has quickly become one of the area’s fastest-growing art festivals, bringing together artists, art lovers, collectors, families, and curious wanderers for a celebration of creativity in full autumn color.

So grab a friend, bring your art-loving heart, and make plans to spend part of your weekend surrounded by creativity and works of art you won’t find anywhere else.

Learn more at www.redautumn.art

Questions? Email info@redautumn.art