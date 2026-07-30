The Lantern Sessions is a new seasonal live music series presented by Markham Hill, featuring acclaimed regional songwriters.

THE LANTERN SESSIONS

at The Stonebreaker on Markham Hill

The Lantern Sessions is a new live music series on Markham HIll, created to celebrate the art of songwriting in one of the most distinctive settings in Northwest Arkansas. Hosted inside the Barn at The Stonebreaker, this intimate listening room experience invites guests to slow down, settle in, and hear the stories behind the songs from the artists who wrote them.

As part of Arkansas Music Week, our inaugural Lantern Sessions brings together three Arkansas singer-songwriters, Avery Lee, Paul Boatright, and Big Piph, for an evening of conversation, live performances, and the kind of moments that only happen when artists and audiences share the same room.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with performances beginning at 7 p.m. Inside The Barn, you'll find intimate seating, moody lighting, and a full bar serving beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the evening.

For those looking to make a night of it, a limited number of VIP tickets include an exclusive pre-show gathering in The Stonebreaker Members Lounge featuring chef-curated bites and beverages before the music begins.

When the final song ends, the evening doesn't have to. Join us inside The Restaurant afterward for a casual meet-and-greet with the artists, another round of drinks, and the chance to keep the conversation going.

The Lantern Sessions marks the beginning of a broader vision for live music at The Stonebreaker. The hotel plans to continue hosting intimate music experiences throughout the year, creating seasonal opportunities for guests and the local community to gather around exceptional songwriting, meaningful conversation and the unique setting of Markham Hill. Each event will be thoughtfully curated to reflect the season, the artists and the atmosphere of the hill.