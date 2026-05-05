The Ozark Country Mountain Boil: Crawfish, Community, and a Cause

Supporting Mount Sequoyah and the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation Summer Camp Under the Culinary Direction of Fire & Lightning Catering

Good food. Good people. A reason to gather.

Join us on the Mountain for a laid-back evening built around community, connection, and a classic Southern boil—with a twist. This isn’t your standard crawfish spread. Alongside the traditional boil, you’ll find unexpected additions like chicken wings and ravioli, bringing something for everyone to the table.

Set across Summit Hall and the surrounding outdoor space, this is a social, come-as-you-are kind of night. Grab a plate, find a seat (or don’t), and settle into the rhythm of conversation, laughter, and shared experience.

Proceeds help support the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation Summer Camp, helping create opportunities for young athletes.