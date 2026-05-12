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The Thirteen Colonies and Their Flags

The Thirteen Colonies and Their Flags

Join us this Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the American flag as the national flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, with guest storyteller and reenactor Kavan Stull. The event is free of charge.

George Washington Carver National Monument
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver Road
Diamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm