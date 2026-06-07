Studio On The Block, presents:

THIS BITTER EARTH

by Harrison David Rivers

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities. Jesse, an introspective black playwright, finds his choices called into question when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy. As passions and priorities collide, this couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud. Intimate, romantic and devastating, this gripping new play asks, "What is the real cost of standing on the sidelines?"

Studio On The Block works to remove the barriers that often prevent creative work from happening by helping artists access space, funding, production support, and collaborative networks. SOTB's production of THIS BITTER EARTH directly supports Trey Smith-Mills and his personal artistic project. As an artist, he came to us with the play and asked us to help assemble a team and to fully produce the show while keeping his work focused on being an actor in the production. As a queer and bipoc play, it was important to him that we produce this show the weekend leading up to the Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade.

This production is in collaboration with --

Actors: Warren McCombs & Trey Smith-Mills

Director: Richard Width

Stage Manager: Veronica Vasquez

Venue: Sicarú Coffee Roasters

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