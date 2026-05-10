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Tim Hillwood Live at Gotahold Brewing

Tim Hillwood Live at Gotahold Brewing

Tim Hillwood is a solo guitarist who is mostly known for original and unique guitar instrumentals. The fingerstyle pieces range from melodic folk, to jazz to new age and other genres that sometimes defy a label. These compositions generally come from an intention to uplift and inspire. Tim's guitar playing draws on many influences and fills a room with a wide range of his instrument.

Gotahold Brewing
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer