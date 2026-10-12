Tippy McMichael Lecture: Donald Whitehead, Executive Director of National Coalition for the Homeless

A Tippy McMichael Speaker Series Event

Saturday, October 17, 2026 ( Reception begins at 6:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. – Restoring Dignity: Why Giving Matters

What does it mean to restore dignity to people experiencing homelessness, poverty, and other forms of marginalization? Donald Whitehead will explore the importance of seeing and responding to the dignity of every person, and why generosity and giving are essential parts of that work.

Sunday, October 18, 2026

10:00 a.m. – Faith and the Call to Serve (during Adult Formation Hour)

How does faith call us to respond to the needs of our neighbors and our communities? In this Sunday morning conversation, Donald will reflect on the role of faith in answering that call and the ways our convictions can move us toward action.

All are welcome to attend one or both sessions.