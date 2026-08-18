Tom Pevear Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Roots Music from Tulsa, ok

""Tom takes great care in honoring those who came before him while also infusing traditional styles with fresh energy. He is a remarkable torchbearer of acoustic folk and blues music,” observes Matt Tedder.

“Traditional blues, folk, gospel, and country songs are vibrant, living entities, passed down from one musician to another, allowing each to leave their own unique mark,” shares Tom Pevear, the Bostonian-turned-Oklahoman guitarist and singer.

Renowned for his adept fingerpicking and inspiring singing, Pevear revitalizes classic blues, folk, bluegrass, and country songs while also crafting original compositions that capture his experiences on the road.

Following the release of his 2023 EP, he is preparing to relese his full-length album, ""Songs For The Road,"" in August 2025 through Nashville’s Gitcha Records. This album will feature his interpretations of eight traditional songs, along with two original tracks.

Captured during a particularly busy period of performing, each song was recorded in a single take over a span of just three days in Tulsa, OK. “I’d drop the kids off at camp and head over to my friend Matt Teegarden’s house. We set up some nice mics, brewed some coffee, pulled out my guitar, and hit play,” Pevear recounts.

“I’ve always admired recordings that feature just guitar and vocals, whether it's the early works of Doc Watson, Tony Rice, or Rev. Gary Davis—those that carry the energy of a single take. I aimed to create a record that serves as a snapshot of the songs I've cherished playing over the past few years, and those where I feel I’ve made my mark,” Pevear says.

Pevear performs over 250 shows each year throughout the central United States and has shared stages with artists such as The Greyhounds, John Fullbright, Ken Pomeroy, Tom Feldmann, Kind Hearted Strangers, Dustin Arbuckle, and The Damnations. He has also graced numerous festivals, including the Woody Guthrie Folk Fest, Weston Roots Festival, Winfield Duck Days, the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, Horton Records’ T-Town Git Down, the Mammoth Festival, and the Bushyhead Fall Farm Festival."