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Tom Pevear Live at Gotahold Brewing

Tom Pevear Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Roots Music from Tulsa, OK'
Renowned for his adept fingerpicking and inspiring singing, Pevear revitalizes classic blues, folk, bluegrass, and country songs while also crafting original compositions that capture his experiences on the road.

His new album ""Songs For The Road,"" was released August 15th on Nashville’s Gitcha Records.

Tom plays over 250 shows a year, and has been featured at Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Oklahoma Intl Bluegrass Festival, Winfield KS Duck Days, Horton Records T-Town Git Down, Bushyhead Fall Farm Festival & more!

He has shared the stage with the likes of The Greyhounds, Ken Pomeroy, John Fullbright, John Depew Trio, Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers & The Johnny Mullenax Band. http://tompevearmusic.com/epk"

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer